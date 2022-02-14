Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $946,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 238,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 145,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,965,182 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $472,030,000 after purchasing an additional 87,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at $93.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average of $70.73. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $94.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.