Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

EWG stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.