Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $39,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $12,189,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.82 and a 12-month high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

