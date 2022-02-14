Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years.

NYSE PSF opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

