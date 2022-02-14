Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend by 17.9% over the last three years.
NYSE PSF opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.79. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $32.50.
About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
