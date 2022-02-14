Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.17 to $9.21. Group 1 Automotive posted earnings per share of $5.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year earnings of $34.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.57 to $37.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $32.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.87 to $33.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $3,075,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,823,000 after acquiring an additional 37,706 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $170.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $141.79 and a 1 year high of $212.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

