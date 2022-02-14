BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 582,400 shares, a growth of 267.4% from the January 15th total of 158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

BerGenBio ASA stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. BerGenBio ASA has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing drugs to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bio-available small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in major cancer indications and COVID-19.

