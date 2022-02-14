Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $52.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $35.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 30.43%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

