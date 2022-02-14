Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Up 190.0% in January

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CADMF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Chemesis International has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
About Chemesis International
