Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Up 190.0% in January

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 190.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CADMF opened at $0.10 on Monday. Chemesis International has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. The firm focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

