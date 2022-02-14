Short Interest in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Drops By 78.6%

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.79. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.64 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

