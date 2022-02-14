ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS XNGSY opened at $64.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ENN Energy has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENN Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

