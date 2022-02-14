Eaton Vance Management Has $53.68 Million Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $53,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter.

HYT stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

