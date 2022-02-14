Short Interest in Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Increases By 125.8%

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 125.8% from the January 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLVLY opened at $16.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44.

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

