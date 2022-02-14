Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDRE. Stephens began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cadre stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.65. Cadre has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $25.86.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadre will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

