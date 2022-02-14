Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOOD. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $13.32 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,271 shares of company stock worth $7,740,611.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

