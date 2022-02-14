0xcert Achieves Market Cap of $671,297.26 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, 0xcert has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $671,297.26 and $88,715.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00036924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00103857 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

0xcert Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

