COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.