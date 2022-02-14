Caxton Associates LP Invests $244,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,717 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.17.

NYSE R opened at $73.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

