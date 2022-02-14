Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 4,780 National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 143.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 78.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,000 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NHI opened at $54.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.88 and a twelve month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

