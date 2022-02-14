Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 43,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 46.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 410,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 130,248 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ opened at $53.70 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

