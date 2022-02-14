Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 397,886 TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 397,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

