Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 40.2% in January

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.50 million, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.45. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp during the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.