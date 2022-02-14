T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 452,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $56,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS opened at $124.48 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

