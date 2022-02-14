Berkley W R Corp Purchases Shares of 24,728 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVRA. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Levere during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVRA opened at $9.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

