Royal Bank of Canada Has $110.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,368 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $110,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 228.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 135,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $112.62 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.48 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.09.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

