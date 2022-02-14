Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,333,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $193,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $64.51 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

