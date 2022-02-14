Short Interest in Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) Decreases By 40.0%

Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PRBM opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77. Parabellum Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Parabellum Acquisition stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Parabellum Acquisition Corp (NYSE:PRBM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.20% of Parabellum Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Parabellum Acquisition Corp. is based in DALLAS.

