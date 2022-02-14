Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the January 15th total of 6,290,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €13.00 ($14.94) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 13.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 67,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 167.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 475,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 297,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 14.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TS opened at $26.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $16.89 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

