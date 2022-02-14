Short Interest in Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Grows By 95.7%

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the January 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $43.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.38. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Capgemini in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

