Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 34,825 Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,319,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,375,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,626,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,245,000.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

TETC stock opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.