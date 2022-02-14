49,456 Shares in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) Bought by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 49,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $446,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $490,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.