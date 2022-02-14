Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 899.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,439 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,192 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of FIVN opened at $130.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.63 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.54 and a 200-day moving average of $153.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.37 and a 52 week high of $211.68.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. UBS Group upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.84.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.