Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Position Reduced by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,457,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 139,673 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $15,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,074,000 after buying an additional 6,912,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after buying an additional 1,574,572 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 624,282 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $5,344,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $11.36 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 29.93%. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 187.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

