Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $103,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 61.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $219.44 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $148.43 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.37 and its 200-day moving average is $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,853 shares of company stock worth $7,501,823. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.