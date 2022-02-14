Berenberg Bank Increases Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,710

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,620 ($21.91) to GBX 1,710 ($23.12) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DNLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,697.86 ($22.96).

Shares of DNLM stock opened at GBX 1,288 ($17.42) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.52. Dunelm Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,349.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In related news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

