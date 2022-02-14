Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 34,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $97.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

