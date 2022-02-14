Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.65. CME Group reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $8.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of CME opened at $241.03 on Friday. CME Group has a 12-month low of $182.11 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

