Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 6,178 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after buying an additional 5,109,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after buying an additional 2,293,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after buying an additional 1,966,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 73.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,676,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,200,000 after buying an additional 1,129,732 shares in the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $14.05 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.01%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.