Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 118.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 75,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,622,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,112 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

NYSE ED opened at $84.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.