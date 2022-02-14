Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355,099 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Independence were worth $17,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACQR. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independence during the 2nd quarter worth about $424,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.17.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

