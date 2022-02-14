DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.35.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.