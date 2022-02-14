Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $271,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Amundi purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $209,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

