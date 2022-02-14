Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $47,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $976,445,000 after buying an additional 490,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $453,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,385 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Albemarle by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,815,000 after purchasing an additional 147,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALB stock opened at $230.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.