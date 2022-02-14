Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $46,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:DPZ opened at $431.52 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.
