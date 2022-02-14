Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $46,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $191,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $431.52 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $567.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.23.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.