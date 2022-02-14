Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (SMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on February 25th

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has decreased its dividend by 65.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $226,235.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 631,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,743.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

