SLR Senior Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $14.06 on Monday. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered SLR Senior Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

