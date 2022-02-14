SLR Senior Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.
SLR Senior Investment has decreased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NASDAQ SUNS opened at $14.06 on Monday. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $225.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.31.
About SLR Senior Investment
Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SLR Senior Investment (SUNS)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.