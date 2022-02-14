Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

UTF stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 180,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $50,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

