Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
UTF stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
