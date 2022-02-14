Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $69.46 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

