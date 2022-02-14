Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 197.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:TIKK opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Tel-Instrument Electronics alerts:

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in two segments: Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tel-Instrument Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.