Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Dr. Martens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt raised Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

DOCMF stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Dr. Martens has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

