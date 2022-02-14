SparksPay (SPK) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 14th. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 1% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $18,267.16 and $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,049,013 coins and its circulating supply is 10,808,650 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars.

